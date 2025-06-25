The moment a protestor in Nairobi CBD was injured after trying to ‘return’ a teargas canister to police but it exploded in his hand (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 25, 2025 – A protester was seriously injured during the June 25 demonstrations in Nairobi’s CBD after a teargas canister exploded in his hand while he attempted to throw it back at the police.

In a video shared online, the man is seen being rushed to a medical facility on a motorbike, his hand visibly wounded.

While returning teargas canisters has become a common act during protests, many remain unaware of the grave risk involved - a lesson this protester learnt the hard way.

During the 2024 anti-finance bill protests, a police officer similarly lost both hands in a teargas-related explosion.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

