The moment an Arab guy who sells fake Samsung Ultra S24 to unsuspecting Kenyans was roughed up in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - An Arab man suspected of selling counterfeit Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phones was recently confronted and roughed up by angry youths in Nairobi.

The man, accused of conning several people, was cornered in public as victims demanded refunds.

Despite his pleas for leniency, the crowd grew increasingly hostile.

One youth slapped him, prompting the man to flee into a nearby restaurant to escape the mob, which appeared ready to attack.

Reports suggest that similar con artists have been targeting unsuspecting Kenyans with fake high-end phones, exploiting the common belief that Arabs are unlikely to be involved in such scams.

Watch the video below.

Cunning Arab man who sells fake Samsung Galaxy S24 ultra phones to Kenyans cornered like a rat pic.twitter.com/muJhAoUpTe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

