The moment protesters torched Kikuyu DO’s office and law court (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Kikuyu during the anti-Government protests, as angry demonstrators torched the District Officer’s (DO’s) office and the Kikuyu Law Courts, sending flames and thick smoke billowing into the air.

The rowdy protesters, chanting loud anti-Ruto slogans, stormed the Government premises after overpowering anti-riot police officers who had been deployed to contain the situation.

With security forces retreating under pressure, the crowd set fire to the buildings, and within minutes, flames engulfed the structures as onlookers recorded the dramatic scenes on their phones.

Reports indicate that important Government documents were destroyed in the blaze, though officials have yet to confirm the extent of the damage.

The incident has sparked outrage and debate online, with some Kenyans condemning the destruction of public institutions, while others see it as a powerful message of frustration from a country at boiling point.

The moment protesters torched Kikuyu DO’s office and law court pic.twitter.com/RpOu4JC0iX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

