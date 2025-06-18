The moment one of SAKAJA’s goons was forced to immerse himself in sewage water and swim after being caught by peaceful protesters (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded in Nairobi CBD on Tuesday after peaceful protesters caught one of the goons allegedly hired by Governor Johnson Sakaja to disrupt protests against Albert Ojwang’s murder and subjected him to a humiliating punishment that has since gone viral.
In the video, the suspected goon is seen pleading for mercy
after being cornered by angry demonstrators.
However, his pleas fell on deaf ears, and he was forced to
jump into a nearby drainage canal filled with sewage water.
He was ordered to swim in the filthy water as the mob
threatened to lynch him.
After swimming a short distance, he was eventually released
without further harm.
Governor Sakaja, who has come under intense scrutiny for
allegedly sponsoring goons under police protection, has yet to respond to the
growing number of videos linking his administration to violent
counter-protests.
Watch the video.
The moment one of SAKAJA’s goons was forced to immerse himself in sewage water and swim after being caught by peaceful protesters pic.twitter.com/3N2pFn5Stz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2025
