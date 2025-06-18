Father of hawker who was shot by police in Nairobi CBD speaks as he fights for his life at KNH - ‘I saw him in the ICU but…’







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - The father Boniface Kariuki, the 22-year-old hawker who was shot by an anti-riot police officer in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, has expressed deep frustration and heartbreak over the incident.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday morning, he revealed that he learnt of his son’s shooting through social media and later confirmed the news via a phone call from his son’s friend at around 8 p.m.

“I saw a photo online but wasn’t sure it was him until I got a call confirming it.”

“When I watched the video of him being shot, I was devastated,” said the emotional father.

Kariuki, the firstborn in a family of four, was reportedly conducting his usual business of selling masks and beauty items when the incident occurred.

His father abandoned his journey home and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after learning of the shooting.

Contrary to circulating rumors, the father clarified that Boniface is alive and underwent surgery on Tuesday night.

“I saw him in the ICU, unconscious but alive. He was on oxygen, and his heart was still beating,” he shared, expressing cautious hope for recovery.

Boniface was shot in the neck on Moi Avenue during protests demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Viral footage captured the moment two officers assaulted him, before one drew his weapon and fired.

The National Police Service confirmed the officer responsible has since been arrested, pending further investigation.

