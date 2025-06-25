The moment a female anti-riot police officer was beaten up by protesters as her colleagues ran for their dear lives (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - A female anti-riot police officer was caught in the middle of a violent confrontation between angry demonstrators and police officers in Nairobi’s CBD, during the ongoing anti-Government protests.

In the dramatic video, the officer is seen fleeing alongside her colleagues after the protest turned chaotic and the police line was overrun by rowdy, stone-throwing protesters.

As her squad retreats in panic, the female officer stumbles and falls to the ground.

With no backup in sight, a group of protesters unleashes kicks and blows on her, as she struggles to shield herself.





Her male colleagues, also armed and in full riot gear, are seen fleeing the scene at full speed, leaving her behind to face the violent mob alone.

The footage has sparked an intense debate online, with some Kenyans sympathizing with the female officer, condemning the attack and blaming the protesters for taking things too far.

Others, however, argue that police brutality and use of excessive force in earlier protests provoked the crowd’s rage.

Watch the video.

A female police officer under mob injustice #SiriNiNumbers pic.twitter.com/ygWKJKM9Us — Jackson wambûgû (@jacksoh64) June 25, 2025

The moment a female anti-riot police officer was beaten up by protesters as her colleagues ran for their dear lives pic.twitter.com/bEod8cg0gn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

