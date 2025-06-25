MULAMWAH reveals ex-lover RUTH would abandon their child for drinking sprees - Says he once locked her out at 2 AM







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - Controversial comedian David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah, has exposed disturbing details about his failed relationship with ex-lover and baby mama, Ruth K, accusing her of abandoning their child to indulge in wild drinking sprees.

In a candid video making rounds online, Mulamwah opened up about the troubled past between them, claiming Ruth neglected their young son and turned into a party animal.

“She started drinking, going to unnecessary outings, leaving the househelp with the child alone in the house,” he revealed.

“There is a day I locked her out. She came back after abandoning the baby the whole day. When I called her to ask where she was, she told me, ‘I’m where I am, I’ll come when I feel like” he added.

Mulamwah recounted one night when Ruth allegedly returned home at 2 AM, leaving their infant son with the house manager the entire evening, despite his earlier warnings about her behavior.

“The baby was still too young, and I kept telling her to slow down. But she wouldn’t listen,” he said.

The comedian went on to claim that Ruth’s behavior worsened after she began enjoying financial success.

“She came from earning KSh 15,000 to suddenly making hundreds of thousands. That changed her completely,” Mulamwah alleged, suggesting that the sudden fame and money fueled her arrogance and disregard for family responsibilities.

