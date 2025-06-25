The moment protestors escorted a police officer from the crowd in Nairobi CBD while chanting “Gen Z” and “wantam” (VIDEO)





Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators flooded Nairobi’s Central Business District on June 25th to honour those killed during last year’s anti-finance bill protests.

A widely shared moment captured protestors escorting a police officer to safety after he found himself in the middle of a charged crowd.

Unlike past demonstrations marked by police brutality, officers appeared notably restrained during the peaceful protest.

Chants of “Gen Z” and “wantam” echoed as the smiling officer was led away without harm.

The protest comes amid growing anger over recent incidents of police violence.

Blogger Albert Ojwang died in custody under unclear circumstances, while Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor, remains in critical condition after being shot - cases that have intensified public scrutiny of police conduct.

