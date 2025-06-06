The criminal history of Kitui MCA CYRUS MUSYOKA as he is arrested again after CCTV cameras captured him stealing goods worth Ksh 1.9 million - This man is a crook







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Notorious Ikanga Ward MCA, Cyrus Musyoka Kisavi, is once again under public scrutiny after being arrested in Nairobi over his alleged involvement in the theft of mobile phone accessories worth Ksh 1.9 million, the latest in a growing list of scandals that have plagued his time in office.

Musyoka was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon by security personnel at a courier service outlet on Nairobi’s River Road, where he was positively identified following the review of CCTV footage that reportedly captured him exiting the premises with a parcel destined for Mombasa.

The items, according to officials from Buscar Courier Services, were reported stolen on February 8th, 2025, prompting an investigation that ultimately led to the MCA’s dramatic arrest.

In a puzzling move, Musyoka allegedly failed to reveal his identity as an elected official at the time of arrest.

He was detained by the courier's security staff before being handed over to officers at Central Police Station, and later transferred to Mombasa detectives for further questioning and possible arraignment.

While the gravity of this latest incident has shocked many, it is by no means the first time the embattled ward representative has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

In 2024, Musyoka was the subject of an explosive forgery investigation involving a fraudulent motor vehicle reimbursement claim.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the MCA presented falsified registration documents and a forged valuation report in a scheme to defraud the Kitui County Assembly of Ksh 2.2 million.

The matter, which was brought to light following a complaint by a concerned citizen, led to the ODPP recommending five charges against him, including conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining registration by false pretences, uttering false documents, and abusing his public office.

That same year, in a separate and highly publicised case, Musyoka was accused by a Nairobi-based businessman of defaulting on a Ksh 160,000 car rental debt.

The MCA had reportedly hired a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX for nearly two months and not only failed to clear the rental fees but returned the vehicle missing key accessories, including its original floor mats.

The car’s owner shared evidence, including an OB number, and publicly appealed for help after the lawmaker allegedly went silent and stopped picking up calls.

Taken together, these incidents paint a damning portrait of a public servant whose name has become increasingly synonymous with controversy, ethical misconduct and criminal behaviour. Musyoka’s repeated entanglements with the law raise urgent questions about the enforcement of integrity standards for elected officials, particularly at the county level.

His latest arrest has reignited calls from civil society groups and members of the public for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to fast-track ongoing inquiries and ensure that those entrusted with public office are held to account for any criminal conduct.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi