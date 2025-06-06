Fake beggar who pretends to be crippled runs for his life after being cornered by the public (VIDEO)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - A man pretending to be a disabled beggar was dramatically exposed and forced to flee after being confronted by members of the public.

He had been camping along busy streets begging for money from passers-by, only for his cunning acts to be unmasked.

Footage shared on social media shows a crowd surrounding the man, demanding answers and accusing him of faking his condition.

What happened next only confirmed their suspicions.

The man, sensing he had been cornered, suddenly sprinted away at full speed carrying a small cup he was using to beg.

Watch the video.

Fake beggar who pretends to be crippled runs for his life after being cornered by the public pic.twitter.com/8EsdbWBxzB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST