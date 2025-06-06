AGAIN!!! CCTV cameras capture Ikanga Ward MCA stealing goods worth Ksh 1.9 million, barely a year after he escaped mob justice after phone theft in Nairobi CBD







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Coast Region detectives are pursuing a case where Kitui's Ikanga Ward Member of County Assembly, Cyrus Musyoka Kisavi, was Tuesday afternoon arrested in Nairobi, being a suspect of theft of Sh 1.9M worth of assorted mobile accessories that were reported stolen by the management of Buscar Courier Services on February 8th, 2025.

The arrest followed a positive ID after CCTV footage of the scene was analysed, which recorded the suspect leaving with the parcel destined for a client in Mombasa.

On being sighted at the River Road-based courier offices in Nairobi, Musyoka, who did not reveal his identity as an elected member of county Assembly, was detained by Buscar security personnel who then handed him over to police at Central Police Station.

It was at the station that he was identified, and handed over to Mombasa detectives for further processing.

Last year, the same MCA escaped death by a whisker after he was accosted by a mob for stealing from a shop in Nairobi CBD.

He had stolen a box containing six Iphone Pro 15 phones and returned to the same shop to steal more phones, only to be caught.

He was severely beaten and lost consciousness before police arrived at the scene to rescue him.