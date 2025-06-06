AGAIN!!! CCTV cameras capture Ikanga Ward MCA stealing goods worth Ksh 1.9 million, barely a year after he escaped mob justice after phone theft in Nairobi CBD

Friday, June 6, 2025 - Coast Region detectives are pursuing a case where Kitui's Ikanga Ward Member of County Assembly, Cyrus Musyoka Kisavi, was Tuesday afternoon arrested in Nairobi, being a suspect of theft of Sh 1.9M worth of assorted mobile accessories that were reported stolen by the management of Buscar Courier Services on February 8th, 2025.
The arrest followed a positive ID after CCTV footage of the
scene was analysed, which recorded the suspect leaving with the parcel destined
for a client in Mombasa.
On being sighted at the River Road-based courier offices in
Nairobi, Musyoka, who did not reveal his identity as an elected member of county
Assembly, was detained by Buscar security personnel who then handed him over to
police at Central Police Station.
It was at the station that he was identified, and handed
over to Mombasa detectives for further processing.
Last year, the same MCA escaped death by a whisker after he
was accosted by a mob for stealing from a shop in Nairobi CBD.
He had stolen a box containing six Iphone Pro 15 phones and
returned to the same shop to steal more phones, only to be caught.
He was severely beaten and lost consciousness before police
arrived at the scene to rescue him.
Watch how the MCA is a talented thief pic.twitter.com/PSQk04wDbk— Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) June 6, 2025
