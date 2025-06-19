Stingy Man!! RUTH K exposes MULAMWAH after he sent Ksh 5, 000 for child support and then reversed it







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - The drama between comedian Mulamwah and his estranged baby mama, Ruth K, has taken a fresh, messy turn after Ruth publicly exposed him for allegedly sending Ksh 5,000 as child support, only to reverse the transaction moments later.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ruth called out Mulamwah after he posted a studio photo of her and their son on his social media pages, to portray himself as a responsible father.

He accused Mulamwah of taking her silence for granted after their break up.

She revealed that they broke up 3 months ago and has been trying to heal in silence, but Mulamwah keeps provoking her.

“You send Ksh 5, 000 and reverse it, then have the nerve to screenshot a photo I put so much effort into? The audacity is loud,” she wrote.

Ruth said that one day she will tell her side of the story, even as Mulamwah continues to wash her dirty linen online.

See her post.

