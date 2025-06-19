Niridushie meno yangu - Gloves off as MULAMWAH and his estranged baby mama RUTH K engage in an online war, spilling secrets about their toxic relationship







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - What started as subtle jabs online has exploded into a full-blown war of words between comedian Mulamwah and his estranged baby mama, Ruth K, as the two aired their dirty laundry in public.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mulamwah went ballistic, accusing Ruth K of sabotaging his career during and after their relationship.

According to him, behind the smiles and skits that once made them seem like Kenya’s ultimate celebrity couple, there was a storm of jealousy, betrayal, and manipulation.

“She formed a WhatsApp group and added all the ladies she suspected I was cheating with. That wasn't enough, she added some of my clients and sponsors too, and started spreading rumors that I was positive,” Mulamwah wrote.

He further claimed that the allegations cost him lucrative brand deals, with some sponsors distancing themselves due to the negative publicity.

In the same post, the comedian didn't hold back in reminding Ruth of her humble beginnings, alleging that he is the one who built her brand, financed her early content journey, and pushed her into the limelight.

He even reminded her that he took her to a dentist to have her teeth fixed.

“My advice is avoid talking too much online and seeking validation from people & strangers who don’t even care. Focus on your life & goals. Huku utahurumiwa leo , kesho you are being cooked,” he wrote.

Read his full post.