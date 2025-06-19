Mzungu woman regrets leaving her husband and three kids for a Maasai ‘Ben 10’ she met during Kenyan Safari







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - In 1994, 34-year-old Cheryl Thomasgood made a decision that would change her life forever.

Smitten by a charming ‘Maasai warrior’ she met during a holiday in Kenya, she left her husband and three children behind on the Isle of Wight and moved into a mud hut in the Samburu region to start a new life with Daniel Lekimencho, ten years her junior.

Drawn by Daniel’s charisma, deep spirituality, and cultural richness, Cheryl immersed herself in a world far removed from her own - cooking on open fires, eating traditional Maasai food, and sleeping in a thatched hut.

But when the couple returned to the UK and married on Valentine’s Day 1995, the romantic dream began to unravel.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Cheryl sai: “Daniel became obsessed with money, clothes, and sending funds back home,”

“I felt like I was just a meal ticket.”

The pressures of adjusting to life in Britain and cultural differences strained their relationship.

Though they welcomed a daughter, Mitsi, a year later, the marriage collapsed after four years.

Cheryl admits the biggest regret wasn’t the failed romance - it was the emotional toll on her children.

Now 65, Cheryl reflects on the whirlwind love story with hard-earned wisdom.

“I was chasing spiritual healing, but the connection faded. Mitsi was the one beautiful thing to come from it.”

Cheryl, who calls her three marriages a “hat-trick of disasters,” says she’ll never marry again.

Her advice to others?

“Be careful with holiday romances - you might regret them for the rest of your life.”