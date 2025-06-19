Mzungu woman regrets leaving her husband and three kids for a Maasai ‘Ben 10’ she met during Kenyan Safari

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - In 1994, 34-year-old Cheryl Thomasgood made a decision that would change her life forever.
Smitten by a charming ‘Maasai warrior’ she met during a
holiday in Kenya, she left her husband and three children behind on the Isle of
Wight and moved into a mud hut in the Samburu region to start a new life with
Daniel Lekimencho, ten years her junior.
Drawn by Daniel’s charisma, deep spirituality, and cultural
richness, Cheryl immersed herself in a world far removed from her own - cooking
on open fires, eating traditional Maasai food, and sleeping in a thatched hut.
But when the couple returned to the UK and married on
Valentine’s Day 1995, the romantic dream began to unravel.
Speaking to express.co.uk,
Cheryl sai: “Daniel became obsessed with money, clothes, and sending funds back
home,”
“I felt like I was just a meal ticket.”
The pressures of adjusting to life in Britain and cultural
differences strained their relationship.
Though they welcomed a daughter, Mitsi, a year later, the
marriage collapsed after four years.
Cheryl admits the biggest regret wasn’t the failed romance -
it was the emotional toll on her children.
Now 65, Cheryl reflects on the whirlwind love story with
hard-earned wisdom.
“I was chasing spiritual healing, but the connection faded.
Mitsi was the one beautiful thing to come from it.”
Cheryl, who calls her three marriages a “hat-trick of
disasters,” says she’ll never marry again.
Her advice to others?
“Be careful with holiday romances - you might regret them
for the rest of your life.”
