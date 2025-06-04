Family Wrangles!! Chaos erupt at ABABU NAMWAMBA’s bodyguard’s burial as his grieving wife is accused of causing his death by a close family member (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - What was meant to be a solemn and respectful farewell turned into a scene of chaos and emotional confrontation during the burial of Jonah Rotich, the late bodyguard of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

Drama unfolded when Rotich’s brother, speaking during the emotional send-off, accused the deceased’s wife of being responsible for his untimely death.

The man claimed his brother lived a troubled life at home, alleging that the widow made his life “a living hell.”

“My brother had no peace at home. He often said he found more peace at work than with his own family,” the brother declared, his voice heavy with emotion.

The shocking accusation immediately sparked commotion among mourners, with some relatives supporting his claims, while others insisted on upholding respect for the widow during the ceremony.

Tensions rose rapidly when the widow interrupted the speech and physically confronted the grieving brother, forcing security officers to step in and restore order.

The heated moment temporarily disrupted the proceedings and left mourners in shock, as the family’s private conflict spilled into the public domain.

Watch the video.

Family Wrangles!! Chaos erupt at ABABU NAMWAMBA’s bodyguard’s burial as his grieving wife is accused of causing his death by a close family member pic.twitter.com/jTUiwkKFSu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 4, 2025

