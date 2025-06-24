SHOCK as it emerges that the much-publicized MESHACK OJWANG is not ALBERT OJWANG’s biological father - A prominent lawyer drops a bombshell and hints at family wrangles







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - In a stunning twist that has left netizens shocked, it has now emerged that Meshack Ojwang, who has been publicly mourning slain blogger Albert Ojwang, is allegedly not his biological father.

The explosive revelation was made by prominent lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who is representing Central Police Station OCS, Samson Talaam, one of the suspects in the high-profile murder case.

Ombeta hinted at deep-rooted family secrets that are now threatening to erupt into a full-blown public scandal.

Whispers have long circulated in the village that Mzee Meshack Ojwang “fires blanks” and may have only served as a stepfather to the late Albert.

These revelations have sparked murmurs in Karachuonyo, Homa Bay County, where Albert is expected to be laid to rest.

This bombshell comes at a time when Meshack Ojwang is already under public fire for accepting Ksh 2 million from President William Ruto to aid in funeral preparations.

A section of Kenyans has condemned him for what they see as betrayal after accepting money from the very Government that killed his son.

As emotions run high and the burial date nears, the Ojwang family now faces not only the grief of losing a loved one but the possibility of internal wrangles and a dented public image.