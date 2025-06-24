Captain RUTH KARAURI slams LARRY MADOWO for taking Kenyans for a ride by claiming he is stuck in London ahead of June 25th protests - “Anawabeba Ndogo”





Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Celebrated Kenya Airways pilot, Captain Ruth Karauri, has taken a direct swipe at CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, hinting that he is misleading Kenyans after he claimed he was “stuck in London” just as the country braces for the highly anticipated June 25th Gen Z-led protests.

The drama began when a concerned Kenyan on X cheekily tagged Captain Ruth, asking her to personally fly to London and bring Larry back to Kenya in time to cover the protests.

“Hi there Captain Ruth Karauri, can you kindly take one of the KQ 787s at JKIA and fly it out to London immediately? Larry Madowo is stuck there. Kenyans need him by 8AM tomorrow morning. Ukichelewa tunakupiga fine,” the user wrote.

Captain Ruth’s response was straight to the point.

“There’s a daily KQ flight from London to Nairobi. This is a clear case of ‘if he wanted to, he would’” she tweeted, subtly suggesting that Larry’s absence might be intentional.

Her tweet instantly went viral, triggering mixed reactions across social media.