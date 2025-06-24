Rapper STEVO SIMPLE BOY and girlfriend, BRENDA, announce pregnancy with awe-inspiring baby bump PHOTOs





Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy and his longtime girlfriend, Brenda, have officially announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news through a heartwarming baby bump photos on Instagram.

In the awe-inspiring photos, Brenda is seen in a flowing white gown, cradling her growing bump as Stevo stands proudly beside her, both radiating happiness.

Speaking to a local media house, Brenda opened up about their journey into parenthood, describing it as challenging but deeply rewarding.

“We are excited to be entering this new phase of life. Stevo has been incredibly supportive, and we’re embracing every moment,” she said.

Stevo, known for his motivational music and humble background, also spoke about the blessing.

“Watu wameongea sana kuhusu mimi, lakini mungu anajua mipango zake. Sasa naingia chapter mpya – kuwa baba,” he said.

The announcement has since gone viral, drawing warm messages from fans and celebrities across social media and wishing them well on their journey into parenthood.