Rapper STEVO SIMPLE BOY and girlfriend, BRENDA, announce pregnancy with awe-inspiring baby bump PHOTOs

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy and his longtime girlfriend, Brenda, have officially announced they are expecting their first child together.
The couple shared the news through a heartwarming baby bump
photos on Instagram.
In the awe-inspiring photos, Brenda is seen in a flowing
white gown, cradling her growing bump as Stevo stands proudly beside her, both
radiating happiness.
Speaking to a local media house, Brenda opened up about
their journey into parenthood, describing it as challenging but deeply
rewarding.
“We are excited to be entering this new phase of life. Stevo
has been incredibly supportive, and we’re embracing every moment,” she said.
Stevo, known for his motivational music and humble
background, also spoke about the blessing.
“Watu wameongea sana kuhusu mimi, lakini mungu anajua
mipango zake. Sasa naingia chapter mpya – kuwa baba,” he said.
The announcement has since gone viral, drawing warm messages from fans and celebrities across social media and wishing them well on their journey into parenthood.
