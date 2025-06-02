Senator CHERUIYOT defends RUTO over arrest of activist ROSE NJERI for creating ant-Finance Bill 2025 website







Monday, June 2, 2025 - Senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has defended President William Ruto against claims of involvement in the arrest of Kenyan software developer and online activist, Rose Njeri.

Speaking to NTV on Monday, Cheruiyot clarified that arrests fall under the mandate of the National Police Service (NPS), not the Executive.

“The National Police Service operates independently and is not under the command of the Executive,” he said, citing Article 249 of the Constitution, which grants the Inspector-General (IG) independent command over the police.

Cheruiyot condemned Njeri’s detention as “unfortunate” and called on the IG to explain how the matter was handled.

“There is a mistake being made in imagining that Government operates under a single command,” he noted.

Rose Njeri was arrested last Friday after developing a website aimed at helping Kenyans voice concerns about the 2025 Finance Bill.

Efforts by lawyers to secure her release have so far been unsuccessful.

Cheruiyot urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to confirm whether Njeri’s constitutional rights, including access to legal representation and family, are being upheld.

The Kenyan DAILY POST