The moment motorists blocked an arrogant Government official driving on the wrong side to evade traffic - ‘You are not special’ (VIDEO)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - Kenyans are increasingly taking a stand against impunity and Government officials who abuse their positions.

This viral video shows a brave woman refusing to give way to a Government official’s motorcade that was driving on the wrong side of the road to evade traffic.

Despite flashing strobe lights, blaring sirens, and being escorted in a luxury SUV, the official's convoy was stopped in its tracks by defiant motorists and pedestrians who refused to move.

The bold act has drawn praise online, with many hailing it as a sign that Kenyans are fed up with bullying by entitled public servants.

It’s well known that some rogue officials misuse police escorts and sirens meant only for emergency services and top state officers like the President, Deputy President, Speakers, or Chief Justice.

This incident is a clear reminder that Kenyans are no longer willing to tolerate leaders who break the law they are meant to uphold.

Wakenya Wamechoka! A LADY refuses to give way to a high-ranking Government official during a traffic snarl-up pic.twitter.com/TLOYqY110B — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST