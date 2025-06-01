Scandal Unleashed! Mathira MP, ERIC WAMUMBI, had an affair with MP’s wife - She built him a house in Ruiru, claims aspiring Nyeri politician







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - An aspiring Nyeri politician has sensationally claimed that Mathira MP, Eric Wamumbi, was involved in an illicit affair with a married woman, the wife of a Member of Parliament, when he was an MCA.

According to the post, the woman was not only romantically involved with Wamumbi, but also funded the construction of a house for him in Ruiru - a reward for their secret relationship.

But the allegations don’t stop there.

The whistleblower further claims that Wamumbi’s late wife discovered the affair and confronted him - a confrontation that reportedly turned fatal.

The aspiring politician sensationally alleges that Wamumbi plotted his wife’s murder, which was later staged to appear as suicide, a move that stunned the community but raised suspicions among some insiders at the time.

The scandal then shifts to Wamumbi’s current wife, Betty Maina, who hasn’t escaped the storm.

According to the same source, Betty was romantically involved with former Water Principal Secretary Joseph Wairagu.

The PS is alleged to have built Betty a house, much like Wamumbi’s own affair-funded home in Ruiru.

