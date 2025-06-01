Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA was impregnated and dumped by Gatanga Constituency CDF Manager - He abandoned her at the maternity! Details emerge





Sunday, June 1, 2025 - The online feud between once-close allies Muthoni wa Kirumba, the outspoken Kameme FM radio presenter, and Murang’a Woman Representative, Betty Maina, has taken a shocking turn - with deep secrets now laid bare for all to see.

Muthoni claims that in 2020 when Betty Maina wrote a long post praising her for counselling her, it was a love triangle.

In a post, Muthoni claims that Betty was impregnated by the then Gatanga Constituency CDF manager who abandoned her at the maternity.

Upon recovering from childbirth, Betty stalked the CDF manager and found him with his wife at a bar along Thika Road, where she assaulted the two using beer bottles and chairs.

The assault incident almost landed Betty Maina in jail.

Check out Wakirumba’s posts.