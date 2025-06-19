MP JALANG’O reveals the multi-million gift he wishes he could give his late father who died the same day he landed his first job







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, opened up in a touching interview with Dr. Ofweneke, reflecting on his journey from a humble village boy to a celebrated media personality and politician.

One of the most emotional moments came when he spoke about his late father, who passed away the same day Jalang’o landed his first job.

“My dad gave me two shirts, two trousers, and told me to go to Nairobi and be strong,” he recalled.

“If my dad were alive today, I’d buy him a Ford Ranger - just so he could show off in the village,” he said with a bittersweet laugh.

Jalang’o revealed that his father’s last letter urged him to educate his younger brothers and build their mother a home.

Born in Homa Bay, Jalang’o’s dreams were nearly cut short after missing his spot at Maseno School.

Instead, he studied at Bar Kanyango Secondary in a borrowed uniform, unable to afford a new one.

After high school, he became a fishmonger before venturing into theatre, radio, and eventually politics.

Now, as an MP, Jalang’o reflects on his father’s influence, saying, “His dreams for us still guide me every day.”

Reflecting on his Radio career, Jalang’o said: “At Milele FM, I was paid well, but during COVID, they tried to cut my salary.”

“I refused, got fired, and was jobless for just two hours!”