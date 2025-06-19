MP JALANG’O reveals the multi-million gift he wishes he could give his late father who died the same day he landed his first job

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, opened up in a touching interview with Dr. Ofweneke, reflecting on his journey from a humble village boy to a celebrated media personality and politician.
One of the most emotional moments came when he spoke about
his late father, who passed away the same day Jalang’o landed his first job.
“My dad gave me two shirts, two
trousers, and told me to go to Nairobi and be strong,” he recalled.
“If my dad were alive today, I’d buy him a Ford Ranger - just
so he could show off in the village,” he said with a bittersweet laugh.
Jalang’o revealed that his father’s last letter urged him to
educate his younger brothers and build their mother a home.
Born in Homa Bay, Jalang’o’s dreams were nearly cut short
after missing his spot at Maseno School.
Instead, he studied at Bar Kanyango Secondary in a borrowed
uniform, unable to afford a new one.
After high school, he became a fishmonger before venturing
into theatre, radio, and eventually politics.
Now, as an MP, Jalang’o reflects on his father’s influence,
saying, “His dreams for us still guide me every day.”
Reflecting on his Radio career, Jalang’o said: “At Milele FM, I was paid well, but during COVID, they tried
to cut my salary.”
“I refused, got fired, and was
jobless for just two hours!”
