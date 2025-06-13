ALIKUA KAZI!! VIDEO of a LADY captured on camera stealing a phone from a protester in Nairobi CBD

Friday, June 13, 2025 - A video circulating online has captured the moment a young lady was seen stealing a smartphone from a protester during Thursday’s demonstrations in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).
The protests, which drew hundreds of demonstrators, quickly
escalated into running battles between anti-riot police and protesters.
Amid the chaos, many demonstrators were seen filming and
live-streaming the events as they unfolded.
However, not everyone was there to protest.
In a now-viral video, an unidentified woman is seen blending
into the crowd, only to seize an opportunity to snatch a phone from an
unsuspecting protester.
The swift and deliberate act occurred as protesters engaged
police in running battles.
The video has sparked outrage online, with many condemning
the lady’s actions and warning others about opportunistic thieves who take
advantage of protests to steal.
Alikua Kazi!! LADY captured on camera stealing a phone from a protester in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/QdR27Rmk3Y— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2025
