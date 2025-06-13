ALIKUA KAZI!! VIDEO of a LADY captured on camera stealing a phone from a protester in Nairobi CBD







Friday, June 13, 2025 - A video circulating online has captured the moment a young lady was seen stealing a smartphone from a protester during Thursday’s demonstrations in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The protests, which drew hundreds of demonstrators, quickly escalated into running battles between anti-riot police and protesters.

Amid the chaos, many demonstrators were seen filming and live-streaming the events as they unfolded.

However, not everyone was there to protest.

In a now-viral video, an unidentified woman is seen blending into the crowd, only to seize an opportunity to snatch a phone from an unsuspecting protester.

The swift and deliberate act occurred as protesters engaged police in running battles.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the lady’s actions and warning others about opportunistic thieves who take advantage of protests to steal.

Alikua Kazi!! LADY captured on camera stealing a phone from a protester in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/QdR27Rmk3Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST