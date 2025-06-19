Reactions as former CJ DAVID MARAGA officially declares his 2027 Presidential bid - ‘Yes, I am the Gen Z presidential candidate’





Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has officially declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Wednesday night, Maraga presented himself as the "Gen Z Presidential candidate," emphasizing the importance of mentoring young people for future leadership.

“Yes, I am the Gen Z Presidential candidate. We must mentor the youth to take over from us,” he said.

Maraga outlined corruption, budgeted graft, and police brutality as top priorities for his administration if elected.

“After serious reflection and consultations with close friends, I have decided to offer myself for the presidency in 2027,” he announced.

The former CJ expressed confidence in tackling entrenched corruption, even if it means confronting powerful individuals protecting their interests.

Unlike typical political campaigns, Maraga vowed not to engage in voter handouts.

Instead, he plans to seek public support to fund his campaign logistics.

He pledged to assemble a team of qualified professionals to run key sectors of Government, promising to lead with integrity and allow experts to perform without political interference.

Highlighting the need to restore the rule of law, Maraga said his leadership would be anchored in strict adherence to the Constitution.

With this announcement, Maraga joins a growing list of contenders aiming to unseat President William Ruto, including Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, and Martha Karua.