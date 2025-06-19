The lawyer representing the rogue cop who shot a hawker at close range in Nairobi CBD withdraws from the case after receiving over 1000 threatening calls and messages

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - The controversial lawyer representing two police officers implicated in the shooting of a hawker in Nairobi's Central Business District during Tuesday's protests has officially withdrawn from the case, citing intense public pressure and personal security threats.
Felix Keaton, who was defending officers Masinde Barasa and
Duncan Kiprono, one of whom was caught on camera shooting a hawker at close
range, confirmed on Wednesday that he had stepped down from the high-profile
case.
Keaton said he made the decision after receiving more
than 1,000 threatening calls and messages, many of which he linked to
members of the increasingly vocal and digitally mobilized youth movement known
as Gen Z.
“In the interest of my personal safety and that of my
family, I have taken the painful but necessary decision to cease all legal
representation in this matter,” he said.
He further revealed that the intimidation extended beyond
him, with some of the threats targeting his close family members, escalating
his concerns.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments