The lawyer representing the rogue cop who shot a hawker at close range in Nairobi CBD withdraws from the case after receiving over 1000 threatening calls and messages







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - The controversial lawyer representing two police officers implicated in the shooting of a hawker in Nairobi's Central Business District during Tuesday's protests has officially withdrawn from the case, citing intense public pressure and personal security threats.

Felix Keaton, who was defending officers Masinde Barasa and Duncan Kiprono, one of whom was caught on camera shooting a hawker at close range, confirmed on Wednesday that he had stepped down from the high-profile case.

Keaton said he made the decision after receiving more than 1,000 threatening calls and messages, many of which he linked to members of the increasingly vocal and digitally mobilized youth movement known as Gen Z.

“In the interest of my personal safety and that of my family, I have taken the painful but necessary decision to cease all legal representation in this matter,” he said.

He further revealed that the intimidation extended beyond him, with some of the threats targeting his close family members, escalating his concerns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST