PHOTOs! Jealous woman pours hot cooking oil on her neighbour after accusing her of eyeing her husband







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - A 31-year-old mother of three was left nursing burn injuries after her neighbour, driven by jealousy and suspicion, poured hot cooking oil on her.

The two women had lived in the same rented building for months before tensions erupted.

The suspect, a local samosa vendor, had previously dragged the victim to the area chief, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

However, after listening to both parties, the chief established that the accusations were baseless and dismissed the case.

But the dismissal only seemed to fuel the suspect’s anger.

A few days later, the suspect reportedly lay in wait outside the victim’s door.

As the victim stepped out to run errands, she was doused with hot cooking oil.

Neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, but medics reportedly refused to dress her wounds until payment was made.

Fortunately, a local human rights activist who had been informed of the incident arrived in time and settled the hospital bill, allowing treatment to commence.

After being discharged from the hospital, the kind-hearted activist rented her another house and paid rent for six months.

The victim is also set to resume her business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST