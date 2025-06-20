RAILA ODINGA expresses disappointment over cancellation of ADANI-JKIA deal - “I was very disappointed’







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has voiced disappointment over the cancellation of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) deal with Indian conglomerate, Adani Group.

Speaking on Friday, June 20th, during the 3rd National Executive Retreat in Karen, Raila termed the cancellation as a missed opportunity.

“I was very disappointed when we were not able to move on with the Adani airport contract.”

“There was too much politicking that led to its cancellation,” he said.

Raila warned that without strategic development around JKIA, Nairobi risks stagnation.

In contrast, Raila praised Ethiopia’s bold plan to build a major airport in Addis Ababa, saying it underscored the country's intent to dominate regional air travel.

“Ethiopian Airlines is now the dominant airline in the continent. Kenya Airways can also rise to that level and become the continent’s national carrier,” he added.

The JKIA deal, which involved a 30-year concession to Adani for development and management, was terminated in November 2024 by President William Ruto.

The cancellation followed a U.S federal indictment of Adani Group executives over a Ksh32 billion corruption scandal, including allegations of bribery to secure contracts through fraudulent means.