Former NTV journalist, DENNIS OKARI, exposes chilling details how goons were hired to disrupt protests - ‘The plan was to stab women’







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Former NTV investigative journalist, Dennis Okari, has made troubling claims about how the goons who disrupted Tuesday’s peaceful protests in Nairobi were mobilized.

Speaking on Spice FM’s Situation Room, Okari revealed that violence during the demonstrations was not spontaneous but part of a deliberate scheme designed to discredit the movement.

“What scared me most,” Okari stated, “was hearing that the plan involved stabbing women to provoke emotional outrage and shift public sentiment against the protests.”

The strategy, he explained, was to create a narrative that the protesters were violent, thereby justifying a police crackdown or even a ban on future demonstrations.

Okari said he was warned a week earlier that goons would be mobilized from areas such as Congo, Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South.

He alleged that estate chairpersons were instructed to "deal with protesters," while boda boda riders were paid KSh 2,000 each to transport armed individuals into CBD.

“I went to town on Tuesday and witnessed it myself,” he said.

“Bodas carrying two passengers each - armed, just as described - were gathered near City Hall and University Way.”

“Some carried whips, others brand-new weapons. Shockingly, they had police escorts.”

Despite multiple violent incidents, Okari noted that none of the perpetrators were arrested.

He condemned the authorities for turning a blind eye, warning, “We live in a country of denial. But the evidence is clear.”