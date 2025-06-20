Foreign Affairs PS KORIR SING’OEI under fire over tweet justifying police brutality in Kenya - See reactions!





Friday, June 20, 2025 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei is facing a public backlash after drawing comparisons between Dutch and Kenyan police use of force.

On Thursday, June 19th, Sing’Oei took to social media to defend Kenyan police by highlighting statistics from the Netherlands, where officers reportedly used violence 36,000 times and fired 13 gunshots in 2024.

“For those imagining Kenyan police are the only ones struggling with the scope of the use of force. Dutch police used violence 36,000 times in 2024, fired 13 shots,” Sing’Oei posted, citing a Dutch News article that noted a slight rise in complaints but overall stable levels of police brutality compared to the previous year.

The PS’ remarks sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans accusing him of deflecting from ongoing concerns over local police brutality.

Critics argued that the comparison was misleading, given Kenya’s repeated cases of violent policing, especially during protests.

His comments come amid heightened public anger following the police killing of teacher Albert Ojwang and the recent shooting of hawker Boniface Kariuki in Nairobi’s CBD.