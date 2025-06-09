RAILA ally MP, OTIENDO AMOLLO, threatens with motion to ban GACHAGUA from public office for life - ‘You never learnt your lesson’







Monday, June 9, 2025 - ODM leader Raila Odinga ally and Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has threatened to sponsor a motion to bar former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from ever holding public office.

Speaking during a funds drive in Rongo, Otiende accused Gachagua of failing to reform after his 2024 impeachment by the Senate under Article 75 of the Constitution.

“Every day you speak, it becomes clear you never learnt your lesson. We impeached you, but we didn’t go far enough,” said the MP.

He warned that Parliament could invoke Article 75(3), which disqualifies individuals removed from office for violating Chapter Six of the Constitution from holding any future elective or appointive office.

“If you continue with that divisive language, we will return with a special motion. Do not think there are no consequences,” he added.

Gachagua, who has recently intensified attacks against President William Ruto’s administration, has been accused by leaders supporting the broad-based Government of promoting tribalism.

Despite his impeachment, Gachagua’s political profile continues to rise, especially among a section of Mount Kenya voters who view him as a regional defender.

He has positioned himself as a key player in the run-up to the 2027 General Elections, with speculation mounting that he may mount a presidential bid or play a kingmaker role in opposition politics.

