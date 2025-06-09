Kenya to join oil producing countries as Energy CS WANDAYI reveals plans for full development of the Turkana oil fields







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Kenya is set to join the league of oil-producing nations, with the Government targeting the end of 2026 to commence commercial oil production.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Monday confirmed plans to move beyond exploration and into full development of the Turkana oil fields.

The Lokichar Basin, long believed to hold vast oil reserves, has seen little progress since Tullow Oil’s discovery at the Ngamia-1 well in 2012.

Additional finds at Amosing, Twiga, and Etuko solidified its status as Kenya’s oil hub.

However, operations stalled following Tullow’s exit in April.

Speaking on NTV on Monday morning, Wandayi revealed that Gulf Energy Ltd is finalising the acquisition of Tullow’s Kenyan assets and is preparing to invest in the field's development.

“We are hopeful Gulf Energy will bring in the financial and technical capacity needed. Once we are satisfied, we will approve the Field Development Plan,” said Wandayi.

He added that Kenya expects its first crude exports by late 2026.

On establishing a refinery, Wandayi noted that current reserves, estimated at 560 million recoverable barrels, are insufficient for cost-effective refining.

However, the CS said Kenya will continue importing petroleum products.

At peak, the Lokichar project could produce up to 100,000 barrels per day, marking a major milestone in East Africa’s energy landscape.