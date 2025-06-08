GACHAGUA’s ally arrested after explosive claims linking DP KINDIKI to secret affair with Mathira MP’s wife, BETTY MAINA

Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Aspiring Nyeri politician and vocal Rigathi Gachagua ally, Nyawira Wa Kariuki, has been arrested by detectives and taken to Kasarani Police Station over allegations of cyberbullying.
Nyawira landed in trouble after making a series of explosive
posts on her Facebook account, accusing Murang’a Woman Representative, Betty
Maina, who is married to Mathira MP, Eric
Wamumbi, of engaging in extra-marital affairs with top Government
officials.
Among those mentioned in Nyawira’s controversial posts is Deputy
President Kithure Kindiki, whom she claimed was romantically
involved with Betty Maina.
Nyawira also alleged that before becoming Woman Rep, Betty
had a long-standing affair with former Water Principal
Secretary, Joseph Wairagu, claiming he
even built her a house during that period.
Her arrest has triggered an uproar among her supporters, who
have taken to social media under the hashtag #FreeNyawira,
claiming she is being politically targeted for speaking the truth and
supporting Gachagua, who has in recent months fallen out with the ruling
faction of government.
