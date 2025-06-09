GACHAGUA calls for Deputy IG ELIUD LAGAT’s suspension over death of influencer ALBERT OJWANG in police custody - ‘He must take full responsibility’







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has demanded the immediate suspension of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat, following the controversial death of social media personality Albert Ojwang while in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station on Sunday, June 8th.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, June 9th, Gachagua alleged that Deputy IG Lagat personally ordered Ojwang’s arrest on Saturday, June 7th, in Homa Bay, before his transfer to Nairobi.

He accused Lagat of weaponizing police stations against dissent, asserting that Ojwang's arrest was a result of a critical social media post targeting the Deputy IG.

“Lagat is the complainant and the one who ordered Ojwang’s arrest. He must take full responsibility,” Gachagua said.

The former DP argued that suspending Lagat is necessary for an impartial investigation.

Gachagua further claimed that Lagat "runs" both Kamukunji and Central Police stations without the knowledge of Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

“People are complaining that those two stations have become new torture chambers,” he added.

Ojwang’s death sparked outrage online, particularly among Kenya’s Gen Z community, with calls for justice flooding social media.

Inspector General Kanja has since interdicted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and all officers on duty at the Central Police Station that night.

The National Police Service has pledged full cooperation with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which is conducting a parallel investigation.

“To the family of Albert and the people of Homa Bay, I stand with you in seeking justice,” Gachagua said, calling the incident a worrying signal of state efforts to silence youth voices online.