BETRAYAL!! A young Kenyan man takes his own life after being drugged with mchele by close friends! Did they do something ‘dirty’ to him?







Monday, June 9, 2025 - A young Kenyan man, identified on Facebook as Seurei Vince, died by suicide following an alleged betrayal by close friends.

In a final, emotionally charged message posted on his facebook account, Vince detailed how he had been drugged with Rohypnol, commonly referred to as “Mchele”, by a group of friends he once trusted.

He named Jonathan Ngetich as one of the friends who poisoned him.

Vince met Jonathan in college and they became friends.

Little did he know that Jonathan would one day betray their friendship.

Vince wrote the last message to his parents and two daughters before he took his own life.

“To my parents, I might not have been the best kid but I tried my best making you proud. Forgive me for making this decision. To my siblings, I'm sorry for making this happen. Sad to say the least. To my 2 daughters, all I ever wanted was looking for a better future for you but I'm sorry that couldn't happen,” he posted.

