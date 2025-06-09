Police raid a woman’s home in Bungoma and seize 154 rolls of bhang after receiving a tip-off (PHOTO)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Officers from the National Police Service (NPS) in Bungoma West Sub-County have successfully recovered 154 rolls of cannabis sativa following a raid in Nabuloli Village.

Acting on a tip-off from vigilant members of the public, officers stormed the residence of Beatrice Nekesa Wafula, where the narcotics were discovered.

The suspect was immediately arrested and is currently being held at Sirisia Police Station, pending arraignment at the Sirisia Law Courts.

The seized cannabis has been secured as evidence at the same facility.

In a statement, the NPS commended members of the public for their continued support in the fight against illegal drugs.

They emphasized that this successful operation highlights the importance of community-police collaboration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST