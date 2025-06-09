AOKO OTIENO accuses Deputy IG ELIUD LAGAT of receiving Ksh 25 million monthly in bribes







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Political commentator and blogger Aoko Otieno has made explosive allegations against the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat, claiming that he receives Ksh 25 million per month in bribes.

Otieno made the claims on his X account, accusing the embattled police boss of being at the center of a major corruption ring within the National Police Service.

She further claimed that Lagat shares the bribes with President William Ruto’s close allies Oscar Sudi and Farouq Kibet.

Slain blogger Albert Ojwang had made the same claims on his X account, leading to his arrest and murder.

It is reported that Lagat is misusing his power to silence his critics amid bribery allegations.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has since called for the suspension of Eliud Lagat over the unexplained death of Albert Ojwang.

Gachagua further claimed that DIG Lagat is operating Kamukunji Police Station and Central Police Station without the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Douglas Kanja.

He alleged that the two police stations have become "the new torture chambers", justifying Ojwang's transfer from Homa Bay to the Central Police Station.

