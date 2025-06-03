3 suspects, including a police officer, arrested after being caught vandalizing KPLC copper cables along Mombasa Road (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) Nairobi area security team has arrested three suspects after receiving a tip-off about ongoing vandalism of copper cables along Mombasa Road, near Nyayo Stadium, an area recently affected by similar incidents.

Upon arrival at the scene, the team encountered ten individuals armed with crude weapons, who were actively digging up and vandalising the cables.

While several suspects escaped, three were apprehended, including a police officer.

All three suspects, along with the recovered materials, are currently in police custody as investigations continue.