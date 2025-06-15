Police intercept a vehicle ferrying 75 bales of bhang in Marsabit after getting a tip-off (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, officers from the National Police Service (NPS) intercepted a vehicle carrying 75 bales of cannabis sativa in Ambalo, Sololo Sub-County.

The operation, which was intelligence-led, targeted a vehicle suspected of ferrying narcotics from Uran toward the Marsabit-Moyale Highway.

Acting swiftly on credible information, the security team managed to stop the vehicle and conducted a thorough search, leading to the seizure.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and are currently in police custody awaiting further action.

In a statement, the National Police Service reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to curbing drug-related crimes across the country.

“The NPS remains resolute in its mission to rid our communities of illicit drugs. We urge members of the public to continue sharing timely and accurate information that will aid in dismantling these illegal networks,” the statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST