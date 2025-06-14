Drama as a pregnant Kenyan woman catches her husband cheating with a woman she knows - LEAKS PRIVATE CHATS







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - A heavily pregnant Kenyan woman has sent social media into a frenzy after publicly exposing her husband for cheating on her with a woman she shockingly knows personally.

The heartbroken woman took to social media and detailed how she discovered the betrayal after sensing unusual behavior from her husband.

She finally got access to his phone and stumbled upon steamy WhatsApp chats between him and the woman, who turned out to be a family friend.

Screenshots of the conversations reveal flirtatious messages and plans to meet secretly.

The woman is contemplating walking out of her troubled marriage, accusing her husband of betrayal and disrespect.

She has been married for the last 10 years.

“For men who cheat on your pregnant wives. You are the worst creatures on earth. Never trust your friends out here,” she wrote.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST