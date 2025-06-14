Drama as a pregnant Kenyan woman catches her husband cheating with a woman she knows - LEAKS PRIVATE CHATS

Saturday, June 14, 2025 - A heavily pregnant Kenyan woman has sent social media into a frenzy after publicly exposing her husband for cheating on her with a woman she shockingly knows personally.
The heartbroken woman took to social media and detailed how
she discovered the betrayal after sensing unusual behavior from her husband.
She
finally got access to his phone and stumbled upon steamy WhatsApp chats between
him and the woman, who turned out to be a family friend.
Screenshots
of the conversations reveal flirtatious messages and plans to meet secretly.
The
woman is contemplating walking out of her troubled marriage, accusing her
husband of betrayal and disrespect.
She
has been married for the last 10 years.
“For men who cheat on your
pregnant wives. You are the worst creatures on earth. Never trust your friends
out here,”
she wrote.
Check out her post.
