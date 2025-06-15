KALONZO speaks on joining RUTO-RAILA broad-based Government after DP KINDIKI’s overtures







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has firmly denied claims that he is preparing to join President William Ruto’s Government.

Kalonzo has termed the reports “dishonest” and “a poor attempt to divide the United Opposition.”

The response follows remarks by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who over the weekend suggested that he will engage Kalonzo in talks aimed at fostering cooperation.

In a strongly worded statement, Kalonzo dismissed the overture and took a veiled swipe at Kindiki, whom he mockingly referred to as “Mr HalfTam,”

Kalonzo also questioned Kindiki’s legitimacy after his rise to Deputy President following a fallout within Kenya Kwanza.

“I cannot work with or meet people with Gen Z blood on their hands, including that of Albert Ojwang.”

“Kenyans know the truth.”

“I will always be on the side of the people,” Kalonzo said, referencing the recent controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Kindiki, while touring the Ukambani region, praised Kalonzo’s leadership and legal background, expressing hope that they could collaborate on development matters.

“I respect Kalonzo... I will look for him,” said Kindiki, who has held forums across Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni counties in recent days.