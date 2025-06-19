PHOTO!! Notorious KIKUYU MCHELE LADY exposed after drugging a man at a bar - Escapes from court premises after being arraigned





Thursday, June 19, 2025 - A notorious mchele lady has been exposed after drugging a man at a bar and robbing him clean, only to pull off a daring escape after being arraigned in court.

The suspect, identified as Lucy Wanjiku Njoroge, is said to have drugged a traveler at a bar in Mombasa, leading to her arrest.

She was arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts, but in a shocking turn of events, she managed to escape while still within the court premises under mysterious circumstances.

The police have called on anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

See the suspect’s photo below.

If seen, report immediately to the nearest police station.