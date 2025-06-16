PHOTO!! Beautiful LADY found murdered and body burnt beyond recognition after going missing under mysterious circumstances - Boyfriend named as key suspect







Monday, June 16, 2025 - A tragic mystery that began in mid-May has ended in heartbreak and horror after a 35-year-old woman, identified as Sibongile Hadebe, was found murdered and her body burnt beyond recognition.

Sibongile was last seen alive in the company of her boyfriend shortly before she disappeared without a trace.

Her family launched a frantic search, filing a missing person’s report and appealing for help on social media.

Weeks later, their worst fears were confirmed.

Her charred remains were discovered dumped in a public park, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Police say the body was so badly burnt that only a nose ring and subsequent DNA analysis helped confirm her identity.

Investigators have since zeroed in on her boyfriend as the prime suspect, with mounting evidence pointing to him as the last person to see her alive.

He is currently on the run.