ALBERT OJWANG’s father speaks after RUTO’s phone call and Ksh 2 million donation from the President as DIG LAGAT steps aside







Monday, June 16, 2025 - President William Ruto has condoled with the family of the late Albert Ojwang’, the teacher who died in police custody, and donated Ksh2 million to support them during this difficult time.

Ojwang’s father revealed on Monday that the President personally called him last week to express his sorrow over the tragic death.

“I want to thank the President for treating my son as his own and for sharing in our pain. Many people die every day, but he chose to mourn with us,” he said.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga confirmed the call, stating that she facilitated contact between the President and Ojwang’s family.

“President Ruto spoke to the father and asked me to deliver Ksh2 million to assist the family,” Wanga said.

The Governor also announced that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, had called from abroad to offer his condolences to the grieving family.

In an additional show of support, Governor Wanga pledged to construct a two-bedroom house for Ojwang’s father.

“Albert would have built this house himself. We’ll now do it in his honour, at a cost of Ksh1.5 million.”

Ojwang was arrested over online posts allegedly targeting Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

He died at Central Police Station under unclear circumstances, prompting a public outcry and investigations.

Following mounting pressure, DIG Lagat stepped aside on Monday to allow for an independent probe into the incident.