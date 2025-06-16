Puzzle as another woman believed to be slain blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s side chick wishes him a happy Father’s Day







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Kenyans have been left puzzled after a woman believed to be the side chick of slain blogger, Albert Ojwang, posted a surprising Father’s Day tribute to him on social media.

The woman posted a message on Facebook, mourning the late Ojwang and recognizing him as the father of her child.

The post has stirred confusion and speculation online, especially since Albert Ojwang’s official wife was introduced to the public after his mysterious death.

Netizens were quick to flood the lady’s page with comments, some demanding answers, others accusing her of clout-chasing or attempting to insert herself into a tragedy.

“If he was your lover, why didn’t his family recognize you?” one user wrote.

“Side chick or not, some of you need to respect the dead and those grieving,” another added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST