PASSARIS apologises over embarrassing blunder in her statement on ALBERT OJWANG death - ‘I’m 60’







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has issued a public apology after mistakenly naming former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome instead of the current IG, Douglas Kanja, in a social media post addressing the death of influencer Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang, a 31-year-old blogger and teacher, died under mysterious circumstances while in custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station on June 8th, 2025.

His death has triggered public outcry and calls for police accountability.

In a now-corrected X post shared on June 9th, Passaris had praised the Inspector General for suspending officers involved in Ojwang’s detention.

However, she erroneously credited Koome, who no longer holds the position.

"I commend Inspector General Japhet Koome for acting swiftly by suspending the OCS, the duty officer, and all officers who were on duty during the tragic death of Albert Ojwang," read her initial post.

Following online criticism over the mix-up, Passaris has clarified the mistake in a statement issued on June 10th.

She attributed the error to her young social media team and the challenges of multitasking.

“I’m 60. I sometimes forget my own sisters’ names, so I can excuse my younger employees,” she said.

“And as my colleague once said, ‘Yalipo Ndwele sipite’,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST