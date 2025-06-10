PASSARIS apologises over embarrassing blunder in her statement on ALBERT OJWANG death - ‘I’m 60’

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has issued a public apology after mistakenly naming former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome instead of the current IG, Douglas Kanja, in a social media post addressing the death of influencer Albert Ojwang.
Ojwang, a 31-year-old blogger and teacher, died under
mysterious circumstances while in custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station
on June 8th, 2025.
His death has triggered public outcry and calls for police
accountability.
In a now-corrected X post shared on June 9th,
Passaris had praised the Inspector General for suspending officers involved in
Ojwang’s detention.
However, she erroneously credited Koome, who no longer holds
the position.
"I commend Inspector General Japhet Koome for acting
swiftly by suspending the OCS, the duty officer, and all officers who were on
duty during the tragic death of Albert Ojwang," read her initial post.
Following online criticism over the mix-up, Passaris has clarified
the mistake in a statement issued on June 10th.
She attributed the error to her young social media team and
the challenges of multitasking.
“I’m 60. I sometimes forget my own sisters’ names, so I can
excuse my younger employees,” she said.
“And as
my colleague once said, ‘Yalipo Ndwele sipite’,” she added.
