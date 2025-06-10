Outrage as postmortem reveals ALBERT OJWANG died from assault, not self-inflicted injuries - ‘He was murdered by the police’







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - A postmortem conducted on the late influencer and teacher, Albert Ojwang, has revealed that his death was the result of an assault by a third party, contrary to earlier claims by police.

Pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia disclosed the findings on Tuesday, June 10th, at the Nairobi Funeral Home, ending speculation that had swirled since Ojwang’s death in police custody on Sunday.

Dr. Midia confirmed that Ojwang suffered multiple injuries, including head trauma, neck compression, and additional wounds across his body, all pointing to a violent struggle.

"The cause of death is very clear - head injury, neck compression, and other injuries on the body, consistent with assault," said Dr. Midia. "When you combine all the injuries, they are consistent with a struggle."

These findings contradict the police's earlier account that Ojwang died after hitting his head on a cell wall.

Samples from the body have been forwarded to investigative agencies for further analysis.





The report has sparked public outrage, with Kenyans demanding the arrest and prosecution of those involved in Ojwang’s death and those accused of attempting a cover-up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST