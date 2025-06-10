Enda Huko!! Homa Bay Woman Rep and RAILA’s sycophant, JOYCE ATIENO BENSOUDA, chased away by protesters at City Mortuary during ALBERT OJWANG’s postmortem (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Atieno Bensouda was met with hostility at City Mortuary in Nairobi after attempting to attend the postmortem of slain blogger and activist Albert Ojwang Omondi.

A group of youthful protesters confronted the legislator, accusing her of being a sympathizer of the broad-based government and failing to stand up for justice following Ojwang’s controversial death in police custody.

“Enda huko! Go back to Parliament!” the protesters shouted, demanding that she leave the premises.

The confrontation quickly escalated, prompting her security detail to whisk her away before the situation turned chaotic.

Bensouda, a known ally of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, was accused by the crowd of political opportunism, with many questioning her motives for appearing only after the case gained widespread national attention.

The incident highlights the rising public anger and mistrust toward political leaders amid ongoing calls for justice and police accountability in the wake of Ojwang’s death.





Watch the video below.

Enda Huko!! Homa Bay Woman Rep and RAILA’s sycophant, JOYCE ATIENO BENSOUDA, chased away by protesters at City Mortuary during ALBERT OJWANG’s postmortem pic.twitter.com/BwXpeXMqnZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2025