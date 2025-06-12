Outrage as seven months pregnant woman suffers miscarriage in police custody after police ignored her request for medical attention in Nyandarua







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - The Kenya Police Service is on the spot yet again for all the wrong reasons after a pregnant woman reportedly suffered a miscarriage while in custody at a police post in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

The woman, said to have been seven months pregnant, was arrested following a complaint from her employer over a missing Ksh18, 000 in sales.

Her sister, Wangui, revealed that despite pleading with officers to release her as they tried to raise the amount, police declined.

“I told them we had a sick mother and children at home, but they wouldn’t listen,” she said.

It was later discovered that only Ksh9, 000 was missing.

The family managed to raise Ksh6,000, promising to pay the balance in the morning. However, both the police and complainant rejected the partial payment.

While in custody, the woman reportedly complained of abdominal pain and bleeding, but her calls for medical help were ignored.

Around 1 a.m., she called her sister for help, but officers allegedly chased her away.

By morning, the woman had suffered a miscarriage in the cell.

The incident has sparked public outrage, prompting Nyandarua Senator John Methu to demand an immediate investigation into the matter.