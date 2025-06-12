RUTO responds after European Commission flags Kenya for money-laundering and terrorism financing







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - President William Ruto has responded to the European Commission’s decision to list Kenya among high-risk jurisdictions for money laundering by pledging increased funding to investigation and prosecution agencies.

Speaking at the close of the Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference in Mombasa on Thursday, Ruto admitted Kenya faces challenges in tackling money laundering and organised crime but reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening accountability systems.

“The Government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and a people-centred approach to justice.”

“We are determined to enhance the capacity of our prosecutorial and investigative institutions,” said Ruto.

He assured that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will receive full funding to implement key reforms.

Ruto also highlighted Kenya’s ongoing efforts to revamp its anti-money laundering and asset forfeiture frameworks.

The remarks came just a day after the European Commission listed Kenya among jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in combating money laundering and terrorism financing - alongside Algeria, Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Venezuela, and others.

This classification means Kenya will now face additional monitoring in global financial transactions.